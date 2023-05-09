Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
North Star to Expand Offshore Wind Fleet with Two New Vessels from Vard

May 9, 2023

Credit: VARD
Credit: VARD

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has signed new contracts for the design and construction of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) for the UK-based offshore vessel owner North Star.

The agreement also has an option for two additional ships, which could ultimately create a total of up to 200 new seafaring job opportunities across the CSOV fleet once operational, Vard said.

North Star, which employs 1,300 crew and onshore personnel, has committed to delivering 40 offshore wind vessels by 2040.

According to Vard, the vessels are of VARD 4 22 design, with hulls optimized for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

"The VARD 4 22 design has been developed especially for North Star, with new methanol-ready hybrid-propulsion solutions and an increased number of single cabins, providing hotel quality accommodation for the technicians working in field," Vard said.

These vessels are the next in a series of orders North Star has contracted with VARD so far. In 2021, North Star ordered four SOVs from VARD in Vietnam, all of which will support the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, on long-term charters. The first three ships will start operations this year, ahead of schedule, with the final to be delivered in 2024.

VARD 4 22 | Commissioning service operation vessel | Length 95 metres | Beam 19.5 metres | Accommodation for 111 persons

