RMI to Provide Medical Support for World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

RMI, a company providing medical, security, and technical services said Wednesday it had been tasked with the provision of medical support for what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm - Dogger Bank.

The company, which specialises in health and wellbeing of workers on remote and diverse sites, is providing on-site medical support to the companies involved in the construction of Dogger Bank.

"Through this latest expansion, RMI is at the forefront of the industry, keeping personnel in the harsh, hazardous, and remote location of Dogger Bank safe. Not just through the organization’s bespoke solutions, which include 24/7 topside medical support and medical assistance services, but also its use of HSE Offshore qualified medics, providing a high-level of medical support and trust," RMI said.

Read more: World's First Unmanned HVDC Offshore Substation Installed Off UK

Dave Thompson, Director of UK Sales at RMI, commented: “It’s a great privilege to be able to provide our robust health and safety solutions to the teams in place at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. Distance from definitive care, environmental extremes, and limited resources are all considerations that need to be taken into account in a project such as this and our involvement has been crucial in protecting the health and wellbeing of workers in this remote and hazardous job site.

“At RMI, our goal is to keep everyone healthy and working on-site, while keeping the severity of work-related injury treatment to first aid level. Our offshore medics are specialists in their field, able to work in extreme conditions and make life-saving decisions in an instant. While any approach of an offshore medic should be first and foremost, preventative, our medics are prepared to deal with major incidents or an evacuation if required. However, we hope that their continual presence on Dogger Bank will help mitigate the associated risks, costs, and project impacts of any major incident.”

Located between 130km and 190km from the North East coast of England, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm combined will have an installed capacity of 3.6GW and will be capable of powering up to six million households.

Read more: Dogger Bank – Who's Who in the World's Largest Offshore Wind Project