Hydroniq Coolers to Deliver Tube Coolers to Framo for FPSO Projects

Marine and offshore pumping system supplier Framo has ordered tube coolers from Hydroniq Coolers for use in Framo’s hydraulic pump units that will be supplied to four newbuild FPSOs.

Under the contract, Hydroniq Coolers will supply eight large tube coolers – two for each of the four FPSO-bound hydraulic pump units. The coolers will be integrated with Framo’s pump skids and utilized to cool down the oil in the hydraulic pumps.

Alfa Laval-owned Framo will supply the hydraulic pump skids to four undisclosed FPSO projects.

“We are delivering our standardized tube coolers that are certified for offshore use, with necessary documentation, test and certification requirements. We have extensive experience from supplying oil coolers for lube oils, hydraulic oils and thermal oils, and we look forward to supporting Framo on these projects,” says Lars Elling Gloppholm, aftermarket sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture and assemble the eight tube coolers at the company’s headquarter at Ellingsøy outside Ålesund, Norway, and deliver them to the Framo Fusa manufacturing plant for marine pumping systems, located southeast of Bergen, Norway.