Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SMST to Provide 'World's Largest' 3D Motion Compensated Cranes for Windcat Offshore's CSOVs

May 9, 2023

©SMST
©SMST

Dutch offshore equipment supplier SMST has been awarded a contract by Damen Shipyards to deliver two sets of mission equipment for the two newbuild Elevation Series CSOVs for Windcat Offshore. 

SMST will deliver a gangway combined with access & cargo tower and "world’s largest" 3D Motion compensated crane.

The Elevation Series CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat and CMB.TECH. 

"The SMST mission equipment that will be in operation on board the CSOVs from 2025 contains the first ever 10t 3D motion compensated crane, being the largest 3D crane worldwide," SMST said.

Stephen Bolton, Managing Director at Windcat Offshore, said SMST's latest motion-compensated gangway combined with tower and elevator had "the greatest range available on the market, reaching up to 30m above sea level."


Shipbuilding Energy Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: VARD

North Star to Expand Offshore Wind Fleet with Two New...
Credit: EEW (File photo)

EEW SPC to Deliver 36 Monopiles for Denmark's Largest...


Trending Offshore News

©Equinor

Equinor and Partners Invest $9 Billion in BM-C-33 Offshore...
Energy
Credit: BP (file image)

BP to Pay $1B Under UK's Windfall Tax
North Sea

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

SMST to Provide 'World's Largest' 3D Motion Compensated Cranes for Windcat Offshore's CSOVs

SMST to Provide 'World's Largest' 3D Motion Compensated Cranes for Windcat Offshore's CSOVs

UK's 'Treasure Map' to Show Mammoth Potential of North Sea's Carbon Storage

UK's 'Treasure Map' to Show Mammoth Potential of North Sea's Carbon Storage

Innovative Seismic Monitoring Tech Developed for Danish North Sea CO2 Storage Project

Innovative Seismic Monitoring Tech Developed for Danish North Sea CO2 Storage Project

Power Cable Specialist NKT Names Claes Westerlind as President and CEO

Power Cable Specialist NKT Names Claes Westerlind as President and CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine