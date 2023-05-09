SMST to Provide 'World's Largest' 3D Motion Compensated Cranes for Windcat Offshore's CSOVs

Dutch offshore equipment supplier SMST has been awarded a contract by Damen Shipyards to deliver two sets of mission equipment for the two newbuild Elevation Series CSOVs for Windcat Offshore.

SMST will deliver a gangway combined with access & cargo tower and "world’s largest" 3D Motion compensated crane.

The Elevation Series CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat and CMB.TECH.

"The SMST mission equipment that will be in operation on board the CSOVs from 2025 contains the first ever 10t 3D motion compensated crane, being the largest 3D crane worldwide," SMST said.

Stephen Bolton, Managing Director at Windcat Offshore, said SMST's latest motion-compensated gangway combined with tower and elevator had "the greatest range available on the market, reaching up to 30m above sea level."



