U.S. Offshore Vessel Owner Harvey Gulf Welcomes Philip Luongo as Executive VP

May 9, 2023

Philip Luongo - Credit: Harvey Gulf
Philip Luongo - Credit: Harvey Gulf

U.S.-based offshore vessel owner Harvey Gulf International Marine has said that Philip Luongo, a New York native and graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, has joined the company. 

After graduating Kings Point, Luongo upgraded his Unlimited U.S. Coast Guard License by sailing on deep sea vessels and operating production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. 

Luongo then transitioned shore side where he worked for BP for nine years, holding various leadership roles supporting the U.S Gulf of Mexico, Angola, Trinidad, Canada, and Brazil. 

Luongo joins Harvey Gulf as Executive Vice President of Sales, focusing on Oil & Gas, Subsea, Offshore Wind, Government and Military Contracts, and Space Exploration. 

Luongo is the President of the Kings Point Alumni Foundation in Houston, TX, and a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve, serving in the Strategic Sealift Officer program.

