Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Addtech Acquires Feritech to Expand Geotechnical Subsea Services

May 5, 2023

©Feritech (File Photo)
©Feritech (File Photo)

Addtech Industrial Solutions has signed an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares outstanding in Feritech Global Ltd (”Feritech”).

Feritech designs and manufactures bespoke technical solutions for the geotechnical subsea sector. 

The company operates globally mainly towards the expansion of offshore wind power. Feritech is based in Cornwall, UK, has 21 employees, and a turnover of approximately GBP 4.5 million.

"Feritech complements and strengthens Addtech's existing operations within the Vehicle Solutions business unit. The closing takes place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year," Addtech said Friday.

 

Technology Mergers & Acquisitions Subsea

Related Offshore News

©Saab Seaeye

LOTOS Petrobaltic Selects Saab Seaeye Leopard ROV for...
©Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy's Fenja Offshore Field Starts Production...


Trending Offshore News

Deep Value Driller drillship. ©Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

The Wait is Over: Deep Value Driller Ready to Unleash Its...
Drilling
Credit: Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

TotalEnergies to Invest in Seventh FPSO Offshore Angola
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

Addtech Acquires Feritech to Expand Geotechnical Subsea Services

Addtech Acquires Feritech to Expand Geotechnical Subsea Services

Poland to Allow Military to Sink Enemy Ships Targeting Baltic Energy Infrastructure

Poland to Allow Military to Sink Enemy Ships Targeting Baltic Energy Infrastructure

NKT Wins EUR 600M Order for High-voltage Power Cable System for Biscay Gulf Interconnector

NKT Wins EUR 600M Order for High-voltage Power Cable System for Biscay Gulf Interconnector

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG Plant Offline after Outage

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG Plant Offline after Outage

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine