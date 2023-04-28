Floatel Endurance Selected for Skarv Satellites Project Offshore Norway

Floatel International, a company providing offshore accommodation rigs to oil and gas companies, said Friday it had won a contract with the Norwegian oil company Aker BP.

The contract is for modifications and maintenance activities related to the Skarv FPSO unit, offshore Norway.

The work is part of the Skarv Satellites Project (SSP), which entails tie-backs of the Idun Nord, Alve Nord and Ørn to the Skarv FPSO.

The Skarv field is located in the Haltenbanken area on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Floatel International's Floatel Endurance semi-submersible accommodation rig has been nominated for the work.

The contract will start in March 2024 and has a firm hire period of eight months with options to extend.

The contract award is subject to Aker BP obtaining plan for development and operations (PDO) approval from Norwegian authorities.

Floatel Endurance is a harsh-environment semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel. It offers accommodation for 440 people in single-bed cabins and has large recreational areas, including mess and day rooms, gymnasium, internet café and cinema.

The vessel has a telescopic gangway for client personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. A helideck, two deck cranes, a large lay-down area as well as workshops and warehouses support the client’s logistics, construction and storage activities.