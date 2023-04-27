ABB Provide Electrical System Automation for Petrobras' P-82 FPSO

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine has ordered from ABB the complete electrical system automation for the P-82 FPSO Semcorp Marine is building for the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

The P-82 FPSO, ordered by Petrobras in October 2022 , will be one of the largest vessels to be deployed in the Búzios field, an ultra-deepwater oil and gas field covering an area of 853 square kilometers in the Santos Basin, around 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ABB is supplying both the topside and hullside electrical systems for P-82.

The topside systems will be installed in an ABB eHouse solution – a prefabricated, modular substation that ABB says reduces costs, risk exposure and on-site work because all components are wired, tested, and commissioned before shipment to the yard.

Once operational, the FPSO – which receives fluids from a subsea reservoir before separating them into crude oil, natural gas, and water within topside facilities onboard – will be able to produce 225,000 barrels of oil per day and process 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Petrobras plans to deploy 18 FPSO vessels offshore Brazil in the next four years – making up nearly half of all global FPSOs.

These new-generation vessels, of which P-82 is one of the first, will be characterized by high production capability and emission-reduction solutions, such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Collectively, these vessels are expected to have the production capacity of approximately 2.8 million barrels per day.

In other Sembcorp Marine-related news, the company recently proposed a name change following the acquisition of Keppel Offshore & Marine. The company said that the enlarged entity would be called Seatrium.