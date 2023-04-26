Hellenic Cables to Supply Cables for Giant Offshore Wind Projects in UK and Denmark

Hellenic Cables has this week won contracts to supply cables for two large offshore wind projects in Denmark and the UK.

Vattenfall has awarded Hellenic Cables a contract to provide inter-array cables for its giant Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone in the UK.

Around 850km of aluminum cables will be provided by Hellenic Cables that will link the wind turbines in the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone with the offshore substation, helping to power what will be one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.

The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will have the capacity to power around 4.6 million households.

Vattenfall said in December 2022 that the capacity for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone in the UK would be increased to more than 4.2 GW.

Thor: Denmark's largest offshore wind farm

Apart from securing the contract with Vattenfall, Hellenic Cables, this time in partnership with Jan de Nul, on Tuesday, secured a contract with RWE to deliver the complete package for the subsea and onshore export cable system along with the inter-array cable system for Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, Thor.

With a planned capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts, Thor will be built in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 km from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Once fully operational, which is planned no later than end of 2027, Thor should be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

The turnkey project for the Thor Offshore Wind Farm includes the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, installation, jointing, termination, and testing of the 275 kV HVAC export cable system and the 66 kV inter-array cable system. The export cable system consists of two 30 km offshore cables, onshore cables with a total length of approximately 26 km, and related accessories. The inter-array cable system consists of approximately 200 km of submarine cables and associated accessories.

The cables for the Thord project will be produced at Hellenic Cables subsea cables plant in Corinth, Greece. Jan De Nul will take care of the transport and installation of the export and inter-array cables using its Cable Laying Vessel Connector and will protect the offshore cables by burying them under the seafloor using one of its powerful subsea cable trenches.

What is more, Hellenic Cables was last week also selected as the preferred supplier for the Nordseecluster. The up to 1.6-gigawatt (GW) cluster by RWE (51%) and Northland Power (49%) consists of four offshore wind farm sites in the German North Sea.

Hellenic Cables is to supply approximately 185km of 66kV aluminum and copper conductor cables to connect the 44 wind turbines with two offshore substations in Nordseecluster A (wind farms N-3.8 and N-3.7) and the 60 wind turbines of Nordseecluster B (wind farms N-3.6 and N-3.5) that will be directly routed into the transmission system operator’s converter.



