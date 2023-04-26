Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to Install Turbines at Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind turbine installation company Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has won a firm contract with renewable energy firm RWE to install 72 offshore wind turbine generators (WTGs) at the 1GW Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea.

For this project, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will make use of one of the two Tern class installation vessels, which by the time of the project execution, will feature a new and upgraded crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at 31 meters as well as other upgrades to the vessels including jacking system.

Once operational, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm. The offshore wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast and is scheduled to reach full operation in 2027.

The offshore wind farm will be capable of producing enough electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

RWE will build the Thor Offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 kilometers from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Installation of the turbines at sea is expected to begin in 2026, and is planned to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark.

. Interestingly, RWE won the rights to develop Denmark's largest wind farm through a lottery system in late 2021.