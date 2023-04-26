Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Enauta Resumes Production from Atlanta Field After Brief Shutdown. 2H Well Still Shut

April 26, 2023

©Enauta
©Enauta

Brazilian oil firm Enauta has restarted production from its Atlanta field offshore Brazil following a brief interruption. However, the 2HP well, which was shut down on Tuesday, is still closed.

First, the company on Tuesday said that it had temporarily interrupted the production of the Atlanta field and was evaluating the causes of the interruption. 

The company said Tuesday that preliminary assessments indicated failure of subsea equipment associated with the 7-ATL-2HP-RJS well (“2HP”), and,  said that production from two other wells would resume later in the day. 

On Wednesday, Enauta said that production of the 7-ATL-4H-RJS (“4H”) e 7-ATL-5H-RJS (“5H”) wells of the Atlanta Field (“Field”) was resumed Tuesday, as expected.

"The 7-ATL-2HP-RJS (“2HP”) well remains inoperative and must have its pump replaced by a reserve pump, with the return to production scheduled for the month of June, after the planned shutdown. Currently, the production at the field is approximately 12 thousand bbl/d and is still ramping up," Enauta said.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of the 2HP offshore well being shut down. In March, production from the well had been halted, and it had only resumed a week ago after the installation of a new pump on the seabed, before being shut down again on Tuesday.

Enauta produces oil from the Atlanta field using the Petrojarl I FPSO, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.

 

