Shelf Drilling Lands $11M Offshore Drilling Rig Contract in Nigeria

Jack-up drilling rig contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a short-term contract for Adriatic I jack-up drilling rig for operations offshore Nigeria.

The contract is for 90 days and has an estimated value of $11 million, excluding revenues for mobilization and demobilization. The contract is scheduled to start in early May 2023.

Shelf Drilling did not say who the client was. The rig of the MLT 116-C design last worked for Conoil in Nigeria. This contract expired in January.

According to MarineTraffic, the rig is currently moored off Bioko Island, Equatorial Guinea.