Denmark Lifts Sailing Restrictions Near Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks

April 24, 2023

The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter.- ©Swedish Coast Guard
Denmark has lifted restrictions on sailing in waters near the Nord Stream pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea and said it was no longer dangerous for ships to navigatein the area. 

The restrictions were lifted by the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) at the recommendation of the Danish Energy Agency. 

The DMA said, however, it continues to discourage anchoring, fishing, and seabed works within one nautical mile (1.85 km) of the leaks due to "underwater obstacles". 

A string of blasts last September ripped holes in the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany, sending large amounts of natural gas rushing to the surface and into the atmosphere. 

The blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, and while both countries say the explosions were deliberate they have yet to determine who was responsible. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Offshore Pipelines Activity Europe

