Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HST Marine Nets Long-term Contract in North Sea with Otary

April 20, 2023

Credit: HST Marine
Credit: HST Marine

Offshore energy industry services provider HST Marine said Thursday it had secured a long-term contract in the North Sea for its HST Hudson fast crew supplier, to continue working with Belgium-based offshore wind firm Otary.

"In order to assist Otary with its emission reduction journey, we will also be installing an SCR IMO Tier III system onto the HST Hudson once on project. This will reduce the NOx and SOx in the vessel exhaust gases for cleaner, more efficient propulsion," HST Marine, part of Purus Wind, said.

HST took delivery of the HST Hudson from Damen in June 2018. The 26.8-meter crew transfer vessel has a capacity for 26 passengers. HST Marine did not provide financial details about the Otary contract.

Offshore Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Fast Crew Boats

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ulstein

Ulstein to Design Cyan Renewables' Offshore Foundation...
Credit: Havfram Wind

CIMC Raffles to Build 2nd Offshore Wind Turbine...


Trending Offshore News

©Vår Energi

Kistos Expands into Norway with Deal to Acquire Mime...
Energy
Credit: ©SHI

Saipem's 7th-gen Drillship Santorini Secures Two-year...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Partners Aim to Unlock More Value from Hydrographic Data

Partners Aim to Unlock More Value from Hydrographic Data

Jan De Nul to Install Second Cable for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha)

Jan De Nul to Install Second Cable for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha)

TenneT Awards €30B in Contracts for Offshore Wind Energy Transmission

TenneT Awards €30B in Contracts for Offshore Wind Energy Transmission

Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine