HST Marine Nets Long-term Contract in North Sea with Otary

Offshore energy industry services provider HST Marine said Thursday it had secured a long-term contract in the North Sea for its HST Hudson fast crew supplier, to continue working with Belgium-based offshore wind firm Otary.

"In order to assist Otary with its emission reduction journey, we will also be installing an SCR IMO Tier III system onto the HST Hudson once on project. This will reduce the NOx and SOx in the vessel exhaust gases for cleaner, more efficient propulsion," HST Marine, part of Purus Wind, said.

HST took delivery of the HST Hudson from Damen in June 2018. The 26.8-meter crew transfer vessel has a capacity for 26 passengers. HST Marine did not provide financial details about the Otary contract.