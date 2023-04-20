Accelerating the Transition to a Better Energy Future: SPE Offshore Europe 2023 Registration Open

Registration for the 50th-anniversary edition of SPE Offshore Europe 2023 exhibition and conference is now open, the organizers said Thursday.

The free-to-attend event will be held at P&J Live, Aberdeen, from 5-8 September 2023, and themed ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’.

"The energy transition is playing a more prominent role than ever before, with the return of the Energy Transition Theatre and a new Energy Transition Zone as well as net zero topics having a significant presence in the keynote and technical conference programs," the organizers said.

A new Offshore Wind Theatre will host discussions on the role of offshore wind in the changing energy landscape and a Hydrogen Hub will showcase hydrogen technology and know-how helping the acceleration to a cleaner energy future.

A Future Opportunities Theatre will provide free learning and insight on current and upcoming opportunities in late life and decommissioning of offshore assets, and emerging decarbonization activities including deep geothermal energy and CCUS.

Show floor features and the conference program will also tackle the people and skills needed to work alongside the technologies to deliver the energy transition. New this year, the Future Talent Hub will look at the skills, talent and approaches needed to make sure the industry attracts, retains and develops the people who will manage our energy future.

The 2023 conference, curated by SPE (the Society of Petroleum Engineers), is themed ‘Securing sustainable and equitable energy for the next 50 years and beyond’. Twelve strategic panel sessions and 18 technical programme sessions will cover four key topics of energy security, energy transition, innovative technology, and future talent. The plenary line-up will be announced in the next few weeks.

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director – Energy & Marine at RX (Reed Exhibitions), co-organiser with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors from more than 120 countries to Aberdeen in September, to meet and do business with over 750 exhibitors who can help them accelerate our transition to a better energy future.”



