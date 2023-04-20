Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trinity E&P Restores Oil Output from Trintes Field after Platform Fire

April 20, 2023

©Trinity Exploration & Production
©Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinidad & Tobago-focused oil company Trinity Exploration & Production has restarted production from the Bravo offshore platform, in the Trintes Field, offshore east coast Trinidad, following a halt caused by a fire incident earlier this month.

The incident happened on Monday, April 10, when a generator-related fire occurred on the Bravo Platform.

Production from the Bravo platform was halted, and the fire was extinguished, with the platform subsequently evacuated. Trinity then, as a precaution, halted production from the other Trintes platforms, Delta and Alpha. Read More.

In a statement on Thursday, Trinity said: "Following approval from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, received on Monday evening 17 April, the Company successfully restored oil production from all previously producing wells on the Bravo platform during Tuesday, April 18.

The Alpha and Delta platforms restarted oil production from all previously producing wells on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Before the incident, oil production from the Bravo platform accounted for approximately 350 bopd. Total Trintes field production is approximately 1,010 bopd.



Industry News Caribbean Activity Production

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl I FPSO ©Enauta

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field's 2HP Well...
©BP

VIDEO: BP's First New Platform in U.S. Gulf of Mexico...


Trending Offshore News

©Vår Energi

Kistos Expands into Norway with Deal to Acquire Mime...
Energy
Credit: ©SHI

Saipem's 7th-gen Drillship Santorini Secures Two-year...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Partners Aim to Unlock More Value from Hydrographic Data

Partners Aim to Unlock More Value from Hydrographic Data

Jan De Nul to Install Second Cable for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha)

Jan De Nul to Install Second Cable for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha)

TenneT Awards €30B in Contracts for Offshore Wind Energy Transmission

TenneT Awards €30B in Contracts for Offshore Wind Energy Transmission

Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine