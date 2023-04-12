Trinity Shuts Production from Trintes Field after Offshore Platform Fire

Oil and gas company Trinity Exploration & Production said Wednesday that a generator-related fire occurred on its Bravo Platform in the Trintes Field, in the Galeota Block, offshore east coast Trinidad at around 21:15 local time.

"Production from the Bravo platform was halted, the fire was then successfully and quickly extinguished and the platform subsequently evacuated. As a precautionary measure, production from the other Trintes platforms, Delta and Alpha, was also shut down," Trinity Exploration & Production said.

"Four operators were onboard Trintes Bravo at the time of the incident with two sustaining minor burns and all four impacted due to smoke inhalation. All four operators received medical treatment for minor injuries and continue to be monitored. No hydrocarbons were released into the environment as a result of this incident," Trinity said.

In Tuesday, 11 April, Trinity mobilized a multi-disciplinary team to the Bravo platform to comprehensively assess the exact cause and extent of damage arising from the incident and the remediation required to return the facility to service.

According to Trinity, the damage is limited to a generator with the platform structure and other platform electricals and equipment in good order.

"The company estimates replacement of the generator and associated repairs on the Bravo platform will be completed within three to four days and will initiate production restart in a phased manner once approval is received from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries," Trinity said .

Alpha and Delta crews also conducted precautionary checks ahead of restarting oil production which started late evening on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with all previously producing wells coming back online overnight. As is normally the case with any shutdown and restart, well flow rates will be optimized over the coming days to attain pre-shut-in production levels, Trinity said.

Oil production from the Bravo platform accounts for about 350 bopd. Total Trintes field production is approximately 1,010 bopd.



