OMV Norge Strikes Oil at Eirik Prospect in North Sea, Off Norway

Oil and gas company OMV Norge has made an oil discovery at the Eirik prospect in the North Sea, off Norway, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Thursday.

The wildcat well 15/2-2 S, in the production license 817, where OMV is operator, was drilled about 5 kilometers west of the Gudrun field in the and about 230 kilometers west of Stavanger.

The objective of the well, spudded in February, was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the intra-Draupne Formation from the Upper Jurassic.

The well encountered a 500-meter-thick oil column in the intra-Draupne Formation, consisting of multiple thin sandstone layers totaling 23 meters with poor reservoir properties.

Oil samples were taken from two different sand layers with different pressure regimes. Oil shows were also registered throughout the entire interval in the Upper Jurassic.

"Due to the limited thickness of the sandstone layers and uncertainty in their dispersion, the preliminary estimate of the size of the discovery is between 0.95 - 5.55 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent. The licensees will evaluate the well result to define the volume potential in different reservoir zones, and will assess the discovery alongside other prospects in the production license," OMV said.

The well 15/2-2 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 4723 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Draupne Formation in the Upper Jurassic. The water depth is 111 meters. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

OMV used the Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the well. The rig will move on to production licence 1148 in the North Sea, where Wellesley Petroleum AS is the operator.