OMV Spuds Eirik Well in North Sea Offshore Norway

Austrian company OMV said Friday that drilling of the Eirik exploration well in the Norwegian section of the North Sea had begun.

As the owner of the production license (PL) 817 where the well is located, OMV is using the semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Yantai, which is owned by CIMC and run by Odfjell Drilling.

The Eirik exploration well (15/2-2 S) is located near the Gudrun field, around 200 kilometers west of Stavanger.

The water depth in the area is 111 meters. The Eirik drilling campaign could last up to 100 days.