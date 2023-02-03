Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OMV Spuds Eirik Well in North Sea Offshore Norway

February 3, 2023

Deepsea Yantai - ©OMV
Deepsea Yantai - ©OMV

Austrian company OMV said Friday that drilling of the Eirik exploration well in the Norwegian section of the North Sea had begun.

As the owner of the production license (PL) 817 where the well is located, OMV is using the semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Yantai, which is owned by CIMC and run by Odfjell Drilling.

The Eirik exploration well (15/2-2 S) is located near the Gudrun field, around 200 kilometers west of Stavanger.

The water depth in the area is 111 meters. The Eirik drilling campaign could last up to 100 days.

“Eirik is a gas and condensate prospect close to existing infrastructure. This exploration campaign fits our strategy to increase the gas share in our production portfolio”, says General Manager Knut Mauseth in OMV (Norge) AS.

OMV (Norge) AS is the operator of PL 817 with a 50% working interest. The license partners are Neptune Energy and Source Energy, with 30% and 20% working interests, respectively.

 

Drilling Europe Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Image for illustration only - Credit: Wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Roc Oil Books Velesto Jack-up Rig
©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore Drilling Rig Completes Recertification, Ready for...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Activists Board Heavy-lift Vessel Carrying...
Offshore
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Equinor Says Sanctions Prevented it Helping on Nord Stream
Energy

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

GE Wants to Build Offshore Wind Blade, Nacelle Manufacturing Sites in New York

GE Wants to Build Offshore Wind Blade, Nacelle Manufacturing Sites in New York

Drydocks, Aker Solutions JV Pens Deal to Upgrade FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank Field

Drydocks, Aker Solutions JV Pens Deal to Upgrade FPSO for Equinor's Rosebank Field

Echandia to Supply Energy Storage System for Jack-up Rig in Middle East

Echandia to Supply Energy Storage System for Jack-up Rig in Middle East

OMV Spuds Eirik Well in North Sea Offshore Norway

OMV Spuds Eirik Well in North Sea Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine