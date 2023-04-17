Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tethys Marine & Logistics Becomes 51% Shareholder of OSV Firm Bourbon Guyana

April 17, 2023

Bourbon Marine & Logistics has partnered with the Guyanese company Tethys Marine & Logistics, which becomes a 51% shareholder of the Bourbon Guyana Joint Venture. 

"With 75% Guyanese Directors, Bourbon Guyana thus becomes the first indigenous Offshore Support Vessels operator, fully compliant with the most recent local content regulations," Bourbon Marine & Logistics said.

"With a fleet of 6 vessels (Large PSV, AHTS & Tugs) and the full range of marine services, Bourbon Guyana has operated in the country since 2019 and has since then successfully supported ExxonMobil Guyana and Saipem Guyana for the development of Stabroek [offshore block], promoting local employment with more than 70 Guyanese seafarers onboard its vessels," Bourbon said.

Rodolphe Bouchet, CEO of Bourbon Marine & Logistics:"The partnership with Tethys Marine & Logistics represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our current position in Guyana. Through this operation, Bourbon becomes a "Guyanese" company in country with a local majority shareholder. This is a very important aspect for us, as we always want to include local content in the territories in which we are present."

Jaikerran PERSAUD, CEO of Tethys Marine & Logistics: "We share the same culture with Bourbon and our visions for the future of the industry in Guyana are aligned. It is very important for Bourbon Guyana to consolidate its leadership position in this promising territory."

