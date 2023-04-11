Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gallery: Third FPSO Arrives in Guyana's Stabroek Block

April 11, 2023

FPSO Prosperity - ©SBM Offshore
Dutch FPSO specialist SBM Offshore on Tuesday announced the arrival of the FPSO Prosperity at the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The FPSO traveled just over 11,000 nautical miles – or just over 20,000 kilometers - from Singapore to Guyana in just under 50 days.

On track for first oil later this year, Prosperity becomes Guyana’s third FPSO, joining two other SBM Offshore-delivered FPSOs, the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity.

The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,900 meters and is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be able to store about two million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be used to produce oil from the Payara development.

Fourth FPSO enters Drydock

In March,  the China-built hull of the FPSO ONE Guyana entered drydock at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore.   

One Guyana is one of SBM Offshore's largest-ever FPSO Units and is also being built for deployment at ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. 

This will be the fourth and largest FPSO to be deployed offshore Guyana and will be used to develop the Yellowtail oil field in the Stabroek Block.

The One Guyana FPSO will be able to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day. It will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day, and a water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread-moored in a water depth of about 1,800 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

SBM Offshore will build, install, lease, and run the FPSO for up to two years. After that, ExxonMobil will take over ownership and operation of the FPSO. The first oil is expected in 2025.


