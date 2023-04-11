Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GE to Deliver "Heart" for Two Petrobras FPSOs

April 11, 2023

©GE - Illustration
©GE - Illustration

GE Power Conversion said Tuesday it had recently secured a contract with Singapore-based Keppel Shipyard to supply and deliver two electrical modules for the Petrobras P-80 and P-83 FPSOs.

"The integrated electrical module to be provided by GE Power Conversion is considered the “heart” of the platform as it provides all the distributed energy to provide electric power for the entire FPSO operations, in addition to housing equipment that controls the vessel," GE said.

GE Power Conversion's scope of supply includes medium voltage and low voltage switchboards, MCCs (motor control centers), high power transformers, and UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) for both P80 and P-83 vessels. 

The modules will be constructed in Asia for expected delivery during 2024 and 2025 to Singapore for topside integration, with specialist support and expertise from both GE’s Asia and Brazil teams.

Financial details were not disclosed.

In September 2022, Keppel won a $2.8 billion contract with Brazil's Petrobras to construct the P-83, a large FPSO for deployment at the Buzios field offshore Brazil.

Scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027, the FPSO was a repeat order of the P-80 FPSO that Keppel O&M secured in August 2022.

The P-80 will be the ninth unit to be installed in the field, and, according to Petrobras, "one of the largest to operate in Brazil and one of the largest in the global oil and gas industry."


