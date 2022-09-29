Petrobras Orders $2.8B FPSO from Keppel O&M

Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a $2.8 billion contract with Brazil's Petrobras for the construction of a large FPSO for deployment at the Buzios field offshore Brazil.

Scheduled for delivery in 1H 2027, the P-83 is a repeat order of the P-80 FPSO that Keppel O&M secured in August 2022.

The P-83 will be identical to the P-80 in specifications and execution methodology. It will build on the synergies reaped from the P-80, including adapting the design and engineering as well as leveraging economies of scale in the procurement of materials.

The fabrication of the topside modules will be replicated across Keppel O&M’s facilities in Singapore, China, and Brazil, while the construction of the hull and accommodation module will be done by CIMC Raffles in China. Integration of the separate components will be carried out in Singapore, with the final phase of offshore commissioning works undertaken by Keppel O&M when the FPSO arrives at the Buzios field.

The P-83 will be the third FPSO that Keppel O&M is building for Petrobras for the Buzios field. In addition to the P-80, Keppel O&M is currently working on the P-78 FPSO which was awarded in May 2021.

When completed, the FPSOs will be among the largest floating production units in the world. The P-83 has a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), water injection capacity of 250,000 bpd, 12 million cubic meters of (Sm3/d) of gas processing per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.

The P-83, P-80, and P-78 FPSOs will be equipped with green technologies such as CCUS to separate the carbon, reinject it back into the reservoir where it is stored and minimize the need for gas flaring. The FPSOs will also feature energy recovery systems for thermal energy, waste heat and gas, as well as seawater deaeration to reduce the consumption of fuel and the carbon emissions of the vessel.