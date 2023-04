The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for well 6405/7-2 S offshore Norway.

The wildcat well is expected to be spudded in April.

Aker BP will use the Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the offshore exploration well.

The well, targeting oil, is located in the Norwegian Sea, 158 km from Smøla. Drilling is expected to take 50 days. The water depth at the site is 1108 meters.

