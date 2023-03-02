Aker BP's Exploration Well in North Sea Proves Dry

The Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has drilled a dry well in the production license 1141, in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The exploration well 16/1-35 S was drilled about 6.5 kilometers west of the Edvard Grieg field in the central part of the North Sea and 208 kilometers west of Sandnes.

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Draupne Formation.

The secondary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks from the Vestland Group.

The well encountered the Draupne Formation at about 520 meters, including a total of 298 meters of sandstone layers with good reservoir quality.

In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered the Vestland Group at 174 metres, 114 metres of which was a sandstone reservoir with moderate-to-good reservoir quality.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the well is dry and data acquisition has been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 1141, which was awarded in APA 2021.

The well 16/1-35 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 3150 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Skagerrak Formation from the Triassic.

Water depth at the site is 109 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The well 16/1-35 S was drilled by the Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig. The rig will now move todrill wildcat well 25/4-15 in production licence 919 in the North Sea, where AkerBP ASA is the operator.