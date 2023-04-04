Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KenzFigee to Deliver Offshore Pedestal Crane for East Anglia Three HVDC Converter Station

April 4, 2023

Credit: Kenz Figee
Dutch crane maker KenzFigee has signed a contract with Aker Solutions to deliver an offshore pedestal crane for installation on ScottishPower Renewables' high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) converter station for the East Anglia THREE (EA3) offshore wind farm in the UK.

Under the contract with Aker Solutions, KenzFigee will deliver an electric hydraulic box boom offshore Ram Luffing 2400 type. 

The expected delivery of the Ram Luffing offshore crane is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. Financial details were not disclosed.

The East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm will be constructed in the southern North Sea, 69km offshore from Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast. It is part of the East Anglia zone.

Last week, the offshore wind installation company Cadeler won a contract to transport and install 95 wind turbines for the project.

The installation is set to begin in early 2026 and be completed at the end of 2026. When completed, the offshore wind farm will have a total capacity of 1.4 GW.

Siemens Gamesa has secured a firm order with Iberdrola's ScottishPower Renewables to supply 95 units of its flagship SG 14-236 DD wind turbine for the East Anglia THREE project, too.

Back in May 2021, Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables for the supply of the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) converter stations for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project.


