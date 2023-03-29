Cadeler Secures Major Offshore Wind Installation Contract in UK North Sea

Offshore wind installation company Cadeler will transport and install 95 wind turbines at ScottishPower Renewables' East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, in the southern part of the UK North Sea.

The project is set to begin in early 2026 and be completed at the end of 2026. When completed, the offshore wind farm will have a total capacity of 1.4 GW.

The value of the contract for Cadeler is just above 100 million euros.

"The reservation agreement for this project was announced on 13 July 2022, and today it has been converted into a firm contract," Cadeler said Wednesday.

For the East Anglia THREE project, Cadeler will deploy both one of its O-class vessels featuring a new crane as well as one of the two newbuild X-class vessels, which is currently under construction.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO at Cadeler, says: “We are happy to sign this important contract and begin our new partnership with ScottishPower Renewables.

"The East Anglia Three is a highly ambitious project that, when finished, will power 1.3 million homes with renewable energy and have a definite impact on our urgent transition to green energy sources. For this project Cadeler will use both our O-class and X-class vessel, and it will be great to see the true potential of our newbuild X-class vessels come to good use.”