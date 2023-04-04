Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Drilling Firm Seadrill Acquires Aquadrill. Combined Backlog at $2.6B

April 4, 2023

Credit: Aquadrill
Credit: Aquadrill

Offshore drilling firm Seadrill said Tuesday it had completed the previously proposed acquisition of Aquadrill, a company previously known as Seadrill Partners.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Seadrill issued an aggregate 29,866,505 common shares to former Aquadrill unitholders and equity award holders, resulting in issued share capital of $798,665.03 divided into a total of 79,866,503 Seadrill common shares, each with a par value of $0.01, validly issued, and fully paid and non-assessable.

"The combination creates an industry-leading offshore drilling company, with a modern and high-specification fleet. The company will have a streamlined cost structure and will be well-positioned for further growth given its stronger credit and liquidity profile, providing attractive cash flows," Seadrill said.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Aquadrill, welcoming its fleet back into the Seadrill family. The management team is focused on efficiently and rapidly integrating the two companies in order to realize the synergies arising from the transaction. Today is a crucial milestone for our company and we firmly believe that we are well-placed for this industry upcycle. We remain optimistic in the continuing development of the rig market and our ability to deliver further value to our shareholders."

Seadrill said that the combined company would be in a strong position to serve a broader range of customers, with one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the industry, and a combined backlog of $2.6 billion. The Company will own 12 floaters (including seven 7th-generation drillships), three harsh environment rigs, four benign jack-ups, and three tender-assisted rigs. Additionally, seven rigs will be managed under strategic partnerships.

"The company will have a diversified portfolio of contract coverage, with additional active fleet capacity to deploy in a rising market environment across critical basins in the Golden Triangle," Seadrill said.

As for the synergy potential, Seadrill said the combined firm would be able to realize synergies of at least $70 million annually on a run-rate basis. "All synergies are expected to be fully realized within two years of closing the transaction," Seadrill said.

Seadrill also said that the company should benefit from an enhanced cash flow profile and a strengthened balance sheet, with significant credit and liquidity improvement, and with access to a potentially lower cost of capital.

Julie Robertson and Simon Johnson will continue in their respective roles as Chair of the Board of Directors, and President and Chief Executive Officer. 

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Harry Quarls and Jonathan Swinney were appointed to fill the two new positions on Seadrill's Board of Directors that were approved at Seadrill's annual general meeting of shareholders on March 21, 2023.  

