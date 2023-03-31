Vestas to Supply 15MW Turbines for Floating Offshore Wind Project in South Korea

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said Friday it had signed a preferred supplier agreement to supply its giant 15MW offshore wind turbines for a floating wind project in South Korea.

Vestas did not say who the client was. It did say that the floating offshore wind project would have a capacity of 495 MW.

"If the project materializes, Vestas will supply and install 33 units of the V236-15.0 MW turbine for the project," Vestas said.

Interestingly, exactly a year ago, on March 31, 2022, Vestas won a contract to deliver three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines for a floating wind project in France.

Also, this is not the first time Vestas has been selected as a preferred turbine supplier for a floating wind project in South Korea.

In November 2022, MunmuBaram, a joint venture between Shell and Swedish floating wind technology developer Hexicon, named the wind turbine maker Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier for the 1.3 GW MunmuBaram floating offshore wind project in South Korea.

If the project materializes, Vestas will supply and install 84 units of the V236-15.0 MW turbine for the project, located off the south-east coast of South Korea. This was the first announced project of V236-15.0 MW for installation on floating foundations.

Vestas first introduced the giant 15 MW offshore wind turbine in February 2021.

The company said at the time the turbine would have a swept area exceeding 43,000 m2 and deliver "industry-leading performance and moves the boundaries of wind energy production to around 80 GWh/year."

This is, Vestas said in February 2021, enough to power around 20,000 European households and save more than 38,000 tonnes of CO2, which is the equivalent of removing 25,000 passenger cars from the road every year.