Shell, Hexicon JV Selects Vestas' 15MW Turbines for S. Korea Floating Wind Project

MunmuBaram, a joint venture between Shell and Swedish floating wind technology developer Hexicon, has named the wind turbine maker Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier for the 1.3 GW MunmuBaram floating offshore wind project in South Korea.

If the project materializes, Vestas will supply and install 84 units of the V236-15.0 MW turbine for the project, located off the south-east coast of South Korea.

The turbines will be installed on floating foundations in the project area of approximately 240 km2, with water depths ranging between 120 and 150 meters.

"This will mark the first announced large-scale floating offshore project for Vestas, and the first announced project of V236-15.0 MW for installation on floating foundations," Vestas said.

Srdan Cenic, Country Manager of Vestas Korea & Vice President, Head of Sales Offshore of Vestas Asia Pacific, said: "Vestas will open a new frontier of offshore wind by providing our V236-15.0 MW turbines as the best solutions for this milestone floating project. We will deliver the unparalleled competitiveness of Vestas’ technology combined with our experience in floating wind project execution to strengthen our customers’ business case for the project. As the largest announced floating project worldwide, MunmuBaram will place South Korea as a leading country in floating offshore wind.” ©MunmuBaram

“Large-scale turbines will make floating offshore wind projects more economically feasible by improving the yields. For stable operation of large-scale turbines, the integration with floating foundations (floaters) is essential.” said YoungKyu Ju, the Project Director of MunmuBaram.

He added, “This agreement will help develop a competitive floating offshore wind business model by optimizing Vestas’ 15 MW turbines with locally produced floaters. We look forward to helping Korea’s offshore wind industry grow through the successful development of commercial-scale floating offshore wind project."

Once installed, Vestas will also provide 20-year service and maintenance for the wind farm.

"Through establishing a dedicated local service organization, Vestas will contribute to local job creation and provide high-level training for offshore service technicians," Vestas said.



