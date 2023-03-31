NKT Wins €500M Contract to Deliver Cables for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Project in UK

Offshore cable maker NKT won a contract to deliver the high-voltage DC on- and offshore export cable system for Ørsted's Hornsea 3 offshore wind project in the UK.

NKT said that the final order has an estimated contract value of approximately 500 million euros in market prices ( around 400 million euros in std. metal prices).

The contract will comprise the design, manufacturing, jointing and termination of the export power cable system for Hornsea 3 which will include two circuits with a route length of approx. 170 km 320 kV DC offshore cable, 50 km 320 kV DC onshore cable as well as four circuits for 1.5 km route of 400 kV AC onshore cable.

The DC system will connect the wind turbines with the substation, while the AC cables will connect the substation to the national grid.

Subject to Ørsted taking a final investment decision, Hornsea 3 will be located in the North Sea, approximately 160 km off the Yorkshire coast. When Hornsea 3 comes online, the combined capacity of Hornsea 1, 2, and 3 will be more than 5 GW, making it one of the world’s largest offshore wind zones, capable of covering the power consumption of approximately five million UK homes.

NKT will produce the power cables at the high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, and plan to complete the project in 2027.

Earlier this month, NKT secured three turnkey high-voltage power cable projects for the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek offshore wind zones in the Netherlands.

The company said the projects have a combined order value of approximately EUR 2 billion, making the award a new company record for NKT as the largest combination of orders ever received.