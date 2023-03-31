Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell CEO to Split Up Renewables and Low-carbon Division

March 31, 2023

©Copyright / Jiri Buller / Shell Photographic Services
©Copyright / Jiri Buller / Shell Photographic Services

Shell is splitting up its renewables and low-carbon division as part of CEO Wael Sawan's shake-up to boost the energy giant's returns.

The changes come as Sawan, who took office at the start of the year, has signaled in recent weeks that Shell is considering ditching oil reduction output targets as part of its energy transition plans.

Shell is eliminating the global role of executive vice president for renewable generation held by Thomas Brostrom, who joined the company in 2021 from Danish renewables giant Orsted, a company spokesperson said.

Wind and solar power businesses will now fall under the regional heads of Shell Energy, reporting to Executive Vice President Steve Hill.

At the same time, Shell named Anna Mascolo as executive vice president for low carbon products and sectors, including biofuels, carbon capture and nature-based solutions.

Hill and Mascolo report to Huibert Vigeveno, who heads the downstream and renewables division.

The changes were first reported by Bloomberg.

The changes to the renewables business come two months after Sawan announced plans to combine the oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions and place the renewables business in the downstream division.

Sawan has vowed to improve the company's performance as it seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades. Shell reported a record profit of $40 billion last year.

The spokesperson said combining downstream and renewables in a single directorate strengthens the businesses by bringing together all the elements of low- and zero-carbon energy.

Brostrom will remain at the company as senior vice president for Shell Energy in Europe and Asia, overseeing all offshore wind globally, he said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman and Josie Kao)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Norway Opens First Offshore Wind Tenders. Aims to Build 30...
Symbolic image of the EnBW offshore wind farm Hohe See (Image source EnBW / photographer Rolf Otzipka)

EnBW Set to Build Its Largest Offshore Wind Farm in...


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Zacharias/AdobeStock

Maryland Gears Up for Massive Offshore Wind Power Increase
Offshore
TenneT's 2GW platform - Credit: TenneT

TenneT Awards $25B in Contracts to Build North...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

NKT Wins €500M Contract to Deliver Cables for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Project in UK

NKT Wins €500M Contract to Deliver Cables for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Project in UK

AI to Boost Efficiency of Scotland's First Offshore Wind Farm

AI to Boost Efficiency of Scotland's First Offshore Wind Farm

Jersey Oil & Gas in Exclusive Talks Over Greater Buchan Area Farm-out

Jersey Oil & Gas in Exclusive Talks Over Greater Buchan Area Farm-out

Shell CEO to Split Up Renewables and Low-carbon Division

Shell CEO to Split Up Renewables and Low-carbon Division

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine