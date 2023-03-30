Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lime Petroleum Pre-Qualifies as Operator on Norwegian Continental Shelf

March 30, 2023

Lime Petroleum, a 91.65% subsidiary Rex International Holding, has been pre-qualified as an operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. This follows the completion of a pre-qualification process which started in April 2022. 

Lars Hübert, Chief Executive Officer of Lime, said, “The pre-qualification as operator marks an important milestone for Lime, as it is a confirmation that Lime has built a competent organization for all major functional areas.

"We have grown from strength to strength over the years, from a pure oil and gas exploration company with partner status, to one with production assets, and now with operator pre-qualification. We aim to expand on this trust and will continue to build a stronger presence on the NCS, actively seeking new opportunities to enhance our asset portfolio. Lime now also looks forward to using this operator status for further value creation.”

Established in 2012 in Oslo, Lime was pre-qualified as a partner company in February 2013 and has since built a portfolio of licenses focusing on mature areas close to existing oil and gas infrastructure. 

According to Norwegian Petroleum, at the end of 2022, a total of 39 exploration and production companies were active on the Norwegian shelf: 18 companies as operators and a further 21 as partners in production licenses.

Equinor had 212 operatorships, followed by Aker BP, with 130 operatorships over offshore licenses in Norway. Lime owned interest in 20 offshore blocks at the end of 2022.

Activity Europe

