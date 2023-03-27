Worley Workers on Harbour Energy's UK Offshore Platforms Vote for Strike Action

UK-based workers' union Unite said Saturday that its Worley Services UK members were the latest group of offshore workers to demand a better deal on jobs, pay, and conditions in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Unite said that a 100% of over 50 workers, including pipefitters, riggers, deck crew, players, along with electrical and mechanical technicians voted in support of strike action in a ballot turnout of 75%.

Unite said its members were, as part of the dispute, demanding a better deal on jobs, pay, and conditions, including a base rate increase of £7 per hour, and standby payments to be 12 hours full pay. The workers are based on Harbour Energy platforms; Britannia, Jade, Judy and Jasmine.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is another emphatic vote with Unite’s members working for Worley Services supporting strike action. Unite has warned of a tsunami of industrial unrest in the offshore sector due to the corporate greed of oil and gas operators and contractors.

“This is a sector that can well afford to pay fairly. Unite will back our 1500 offshore members who are preparing to strike to ensure that these employers do just that."

The latest offshore vote in support of industrial action means oil and gas operators and contractors could face a ‘tsunami’ of industrial action. Unite estimates that around 1500 offshore workers could be on strike within weeks, Unite said.

Unite said the prospective strike action included Bilfinger UK Limited, Stork construction, Petrofac Facilities Management, the Wood Group UK Limited, and Sparrows Offshore Services.



