Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazilian Authorities Launch Probe Against Sembcorp Marine Unit

March 24, 2023

Illustration only - Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), in October 2022 completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull. Petrobras started oil production from the FPSO in December of the same year - Credit:Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz
Illustration only - Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), in October 2022 completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull. Petrobras started oil production from the FPSO in December of the same year - Credit:Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz

Brazilian authorities have reportedly launched a preliminary investigation into the Brazilian subsidiary of the Singapore-based marine and offshore engineering group Sembcorp Marine.

"Sembcorp Marine Ltd wishes to inform that it has come to its knowledge that the Office of the Comptroller General of Brazil (“CGU”) has published a notice in the Official Gazette (the “Notice”) to the effect that CGU has initiated a preliminary administrative liability proceeding against the Company’s subsidiary, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz Ltda (“EJA”) for the investigation of alleged irregularities practiced by EJA," Sembcorp Marine said Friday.

The company said that the CGU notice did not provide further facts,"and the company is currently unable to assess the matter or impact, if any."

"EJA is cooperating fully with the authorities. The company will continue to monitor developments in Brazil with respect to the above, and will make appropriate announcements in the event of any material developments," Sembcorp Marine said.


Energy Industry News Activity South America Asia Regulations

Related Offshore News

©SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Hull of Giant Guyana-bound FPSO Enters Drydock in...
©Thai Navy

Chevron Suspends Production at Thai Oil Field after Fatal...


Trending Offshore News

Solitaire - File photo: Allseas

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas'...
Offshore
©Rockhopper Exploration

Sea Lion Offshore Project in Falkland Islands Could...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Brazilian Authorities Launch Probe Against Sembcorp Marine Unit

Brazilian Authorities Launch Probe Against Sembcorp Marine Unit

VIDEO: Hull of Giant Guyana-bound FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore

VIDEO: Hull of Giant Guyana-bound FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore

Denmark Invites Nord Stream Operator to Help Salvage Unidentified Object Near Baltic Sea Pipeline

Denmark Invites Nord Stream Operator to Help Salvage Unidentified Object Near Baltic Sea Pipeline

Sea Lion Offshore Project in Falkland Islands Could Finally Reach FID in 2024

Sea Lion Offshore Project in Falkland Islands Could Finally Reach FID in 2024

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine