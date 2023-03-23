Harbour Energy Boosts Expertise with New Director Appointments

UK-based oil and gas producer Harbour Energy on Thursday announced the appointment of Belgacem Chariag and Louise Hough as independent Non-Executive Directors.

The duo will join the Board on 1 May 2023 and will stand for election by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on May 10, 2023.

Harbour said that Chariag had extensive experience in the energy, materials, and chemicals industries. He has held a variety of leadership positions within oil field services companies, including nine years at Baker Hughes and, before that over 20 years at Schlumberger.

Most recently, he was Chairman and CEO of Ecovyst Inc., a leading global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services.

He is currently a non-executive director for Helmerich & Payne, Inc., a New York-listed provider of drilling solutions and technologies for oil and gas exploration and production companies. Chairag will also join the Board's Health, Safety, Environment & Security Committee and the Nomination Committee.

As for Hough, Harbour says she has "a wealth of experience and deep understanding of both the financial and energy markets," having spent 25 years at UBS where she held a variety of roles, including Head of Specialist Sales.

More recently, Hough was Head of International Investor Relations for Saudi Aramco, "playing a lead role in preparing the company and management for its IPO and first public bond issuances."

She was also a member of the Saudi Aramco Sustainability Steering Committee, working extensively on all aspects of ESG reporting and has significant experience advising investors, boards and executive management teams on capital markets-related activity and sustainability and governance issues. Hough will also join the Board's Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

R. Blair Thomas, Harbour Energy Chairman, said: "I am delighted to welcome Belgacem and Louise to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors. Louise's experience in oil and gas equity markets and Belgacem's global industry expertise will be of great value to the Board and its committees."

