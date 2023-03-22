Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BP Petrofac Workers to Support North Sea Strikes Over Pay

March 22, 2023

ETAP - Credit: BP
ETAP - Credit: BP

UK's Unite the union on Wednesday said that its members at BP Petrofac sites have voted to support a strike over pay at oil and gas facilities in the North Sea.

"The vote will see the BP Petrofac workers join 1,400 others in dispute with their employers, meaning 1,500 offshore workers across the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) could be on strike within weeks."

The BP Petrofac installations set to be hit by strike action include Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility.

"BP is aware of the outcome of this ballot and we continue to liaise with the employing company, Petrofac," the company said. 

The union had announced on Monday that operators including BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell, and TotalEnergies will be affected by the strikes and apart from Petrofac, it would include workers at Bilfinger UK Limited and Stork construction.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Arpan Varghese; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

