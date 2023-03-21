Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CGG, TGS, and BGP Complete 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Suriname

March 21, 2023

Credit: TGS
Credit: TGS

Offshore seismic data specialist CGG, in a consortium with TGS and BGP, on Tuesday announced the completion of Phase IV of the deepwater 3D seismic survey offshore Suriname.

Covering 1,800 sq km, Phase IV completes the programmed 14,500 sq km survey of newly acquired 3D data in deep and shallow water in the promising Guyana-Suriname basin. The program also includes over 6,400 sq km of reprocessed data. These new multi-client data will support Suriname’s deep and shallow water bid rounds. 

"Fast-track products for this recently completed Phase IV will be ready for review towards the middle of this year, with the final products for the entire program available in late 2023," CGG said.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: “We are pleased to have completed Phase IV of this major survey with our consortium partners, TGS and BGP. With our in-depth knowledge of the Suriname-Guyana region and leadership in high-end imaging technologies, CGG will deliver the high-resolution, high-fidelity images required to better understand Suriname’s full potential.” 

David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Western Hemisphere, TGS, said: “Suriname continues to play a vital role in expanding the availability of high-quality data in the Southern Atlantic, a priority for TGS. We’re pleased to partner with CGG and BGP to enhance future exploration in this key region to further support our customer’s investment opportunities, ultimately leading to actionable insights that drive decision-making.” 

Mark Richards, Senior Vice President of BGP Multi-Client, said: “BGP are pleased to announce the completion of this new phase together with our partners, CGG and TGS. We believe this project will help provide clients with a better understanding of this frontier basin, aiding decisions on licensing round opportunities and exploration offshore Suriname.”

Geoscience Caribbean South America Seismic

