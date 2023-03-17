Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Energy Industry's Best Celebrated at 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards

March 17, 2023

Colin Black receives the Significant Contribution Award for his outstanding services to the industry from Daniel Davidson, COO of Frontier Energy Network and award category sponsor and Kenny McAllister, Chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards organising committee.
The winners of the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards were revealed Thursday at the annual Offshore Achievement Awards dinner in Aberdeen.

According to the organizers, around 400 guests celebrated the "exceptional achievements and outstanding performance" of companies and individuals in the offshore energy industry at a black-tie ceremony hosted by actress Sally Phillips, held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The 2023 award winners are:

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD -  Geoptic Infrastructure Investigations

INNOVATOR AWARD - Sentinel Subsea

INTERNATIONALISATION & DIVERSIFICATION AWARD -  Aquaterra Energy

OUTSTANDING SKILLS DEVELOPMENT AWARD -  Stork

ENERGY TRANSITION AWARD - Peterson Energy Logistics

CARBON REDUCTION IN CONVENTIONAL ASSETS AWARD (2 awards given in this category) -  TWMA & SeekOps

DIGITAL INNOVATION AWARD - AIS Survivex

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD  -Shell UK Limited and Survitec Group

EXCEPTIONAL IMPACT COMPANY (SME) AWARD - Onboard Tracker

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD - Tristam Horn, DeltaTek Global, an Expro company

SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION AWARD – Colin Black

Highly commended certificates were also awarded to:

INNOVATOR AWARD CATEGORY DCN Diving (UK) Limited

ENERGY TRANSITION AWARD CATEGORY - ASCO

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD CATEGORY - AFBE-UK

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD CATEGORY, Christopher Venske, Hunting Energy Services Limited (Hunting plc) and Amy Connelly, Shell UK Limited

Kenny McAllister, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards organizing committee said: "Congratulations to our 2023 award winners and finalists. The standard and caliber of entry always make it difficult for the judging panel, and clearly so this year, with two winners in the ‘Carbon Reduction In Conventional Assets’ award category.

I would also like to take time to recognize Colin Black who was presented with the Significant Contribution Award for his outstanding services to the industry, above and beyond his day-to-day role.”

McAllister added: "On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards organizing committee, I would like to thank all the individuals and companies that took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector. It is an important evening to recognize and celebrate the successes of the offshore oil and gas and renewables industries which have once again showcased business growth and accomplishments, outstanding individual achievements, and revolutionary technologies."

