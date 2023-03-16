Keel Laid for Olympic's CSOV in Poland

A keel laying ceremony was held earlier this week for a Construction Service Operation Vessel ordered by Olympic in 2022 from Ulstein.

The ceremony was held on March 14 at the hull yard CRIST. This is vessel number two, yard number (yno) 319. The keel for the first vessel, yno 318, was laid on January 31, this year.

The two vessels are designed for the offshore wind industry and are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design with TWIN X-STERN from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

According to Ulstein, the TWIN X-STERN, with main propellers fore and aft, reduces the energy consumption to a new level when positioned at the wind turbines.

While the two vessels are being constructed at the hull yard in Poland, the project management, planning and follow-up, purchasing, and engineering works are underway at Ulstein. The first hull is expected to arrive at Ulstein Verft in Norway in Q4 for final outfitting.

Both vessels will have hybrid battery propulsion and are prepared for methanol fuel to enable zero-emission operations. The vessels will have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such is available.

The ULSTEIN SX222 vessels have a length of 89.6 meters and a beam of 19.2 meters. They accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins.