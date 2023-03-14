Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Russia Not Informed on Progress of Nord Stream Blasts Probe - Diplomat

March 14, 2023

©guteksk7
©guteksk7

Moscow has not been informed about the progress of an investigation into last year's Nord Stream pipeline blasts and has handed in a report to prove this to the United Nations, a senior diplomat said on Tuesday.

Russia has prepared an "official document" based on its correspondence with Denmark, Sweden, and Germany and has given copies of it to the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. General Assembly, said Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador.

"The documents allow our colleagues at the U.N. to verify that the allegations that these countries have informed us of the progress of their investigations are not true," Polyanskiy said on the Telegram messaging platform.

The Sept. 26 explosions on the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. 

Denmark, Germany, and Sweden told the Security Council in a joint letter in February that the "Russian authorities have been informed regarding the ongoing investigations" by their national authorities.

Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, each consisting of two pipes, were built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom to pump 110 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a year to Germany under the Baltic Sea.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

