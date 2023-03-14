Ocean Installer to Install Cables at World's Largest Floating Wind Farm

Offshore installation company Ocean Installer has won a contract with Equinor for the installation of dynamic inter-array cables on Hywind Tampen in Norway.

Hywind Tampen is the world’s largest floating wind farm and will be used to partially power Equinor's oil and gas platforms in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The wind farm is expected to meet about 35% of the annual electricity power demand of the five platforms at Snorre A and B, and Gullfaks A, B and C.

The development consists of eleven floating wind turbines from 8,0 to 8.6MW capacity each.

Ocean Installer has been contracted to transport and install five 2.5km dynamic inter-array cables in water depths between 260 – 300 meters.

These cables will connect existing turbines in the field to four new wind turbines to be installed and commissioned in 2023, bringing the wind farm up to its full system capacity of 88 MW.

Ocean Installer will use the Normand Vision construction support vessel equipped with an underdeck carousel and Vertical Lay System for the installation of the cables. The vessel has been with Ocean Installer since she was delivered in 2014.

First power was produced from the first turbine at Equinor's floating wind farm Hywind Tampen on November 13, 2022. The power was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform in the North Sea.



