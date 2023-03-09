General Dynamics NASSCO Sets Its Sights on Offshore Wind

U.S. shipyard General Dynamics NASSCO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Navantia Seanergies, the green energy division of Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia, in pursuit of opportunities in U.S. offshore wind.

The partners will explore opportunities to manufacture components and assemble floating foundations for offshore wind projects in the U.S., leveraging Navantia's near decade of experience in offshore wind and the capabilities of the San Diego shipyard, as well as nearby port facilities and other locations for future offshore wind projects on the U.S. West and East Coasts.

Navantia, which aims to be a global supplier of structures including fixed and floating foundations and substations for offshore wind farms, already has contracts for five transition modules (module support structures) for two projects on the East Coast, in addition to others in phase offer.

A wide range of U.S. and international companies are seeking opportunities in the growing U.S. offshore wind sector, as the industry works toward achieving a target set by the federal government to develop 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power by 2030. On the West Coast, California is targeting 25 GW by 2045.