Chevron Partners with Kongsberg to Digitize Global Assets in Multi-year Deal

Kongsberg Digital has entered into a strategic agreement with the integrated energy company Chevron Technical Center, a division of the U.S. oil major Chevron, to digitize its global assets using Kongsberg Digital's digital twin technology. The agreement includes a multi-year commitment.

The contract represents expansions of work performed on contracts signed in 2021, with a committed multiple-asset deployment plan and further applications to enrich Chevron’s user experiences, Kongsberg said.

According to the Norwegian technology firm, the digital twin solution will aid Chevron in work planning and project execution. The digital twin solution will also enable faster troubleshooting, reduced cost, decision making, and lower personal and process safety risk.

Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital said: “We are extremely pleased with this agreement, and we are proud to support Chevron in adopting digital twins for its global operations. This agreement represents both at-scale delivery of digital twin technology to Chevron’s global business units, and beyond that a multi-year journey of innovation. We look forward to continuing this exciting journey with Chevron.”