Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Partners with Kongsberg to Digitize Global Assets in Multi-year Deal

March 6, 2023

(l-r) Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital and Eric Sirgo, Vice President, Facilities Designs & Solutions, Chevron Technical Center - Credit: John Leech
(l-r) Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital and Eric Sirgo, Vice President, Facilities Designs & Solutions, Chevron Technical Center - Credit: John Leech

Kongsberg Digital has entered into a strategic agreement with the integrated energy company Chevron Technical Center, a division of the U.S. oil major Chevron, to digitize its global assets using Kongsberg Digital's digital twin technology. The agreement includes a multi-year commitment. 

The contract represents expansions of work performed on contracts signed in 2021, with a committed multiple-asset deployment plan and further applications to enrich Chevron’s user experiences, Kongsberg said.

According to the Norwegian technology firm, the digital twin solution will aid Chevron in work planning and project execution. The digital twin solution will also enable faster troubleshooting, reduced cost, decision making, and lower personal and process safety risk.

Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital said: “We are extremely pleased with this agreement, and we are proud to support Chevron in adopting digital twins for its global operations. This agreement represents both at-scale delivery of digital twin technology to Chevron’s global business units, and beyond that a multi-year journey of innovation. We look forward to continuing this exciting journey with Chevron.”

Technology Energy Activity Digital Twins

Related Offshore News

© tanaonte/AdobeStock

EIG's Breakwater Energy Acquires 25% Stake in Repsol...
(Photo: Keppel Offshore & Marine)

Singapore's Keppel Completes $3.34B Sale of Offshore Unit...


Trending Offshore News

©Deepsea Bollsta, previously known as West Bollsta - Credit: Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Strikes Oil Again in Namibia with Jonker-1X...
Drilling
Credit: Ministry of Natural Resources Guyana

Shell, Chevron, and Petrobras Eye Guyana Offshore Oil...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine