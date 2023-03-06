Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Valaris Bags Three Offshore Drilling Contracts Including $500M Deal for Stacked Drillship

March 6, 2023

©harvey wilson
©harvey wilson

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris said Monday it had secured contracts for two drillships and one jack-up rig.  

One of the drillships in question is the Valaris DS-8,  which secured a three-year, $500 million contract with Petrobras in Brazil, including a $30 million mobilization fee. The rig has been preservation stacked in Las Palmas, Spain, and will need to be reactivated for the contract.

Furthermore, Valaris has secured a 100-day contract with TotalEnergies for the drillship VALARIS DS-12. The contract is expected to start in the second quarter of 2023. The rig is currently in Angola, according to its AIS.

In New Zealand,Valaris said it had secured a 70-day contract with Beach Energy for the heavy-duty modern jackup VALARIS 107. 

The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023, and the total contract value is approximately $26 million.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “We are particularly pleased to have secured the award for preservation stacked drillship VALARIS DS-8, for a contract that is expected to generate a meaningful return over the firm contract term, and we remain focused on exercising our operational leverage in a disciplined manner. 

"This most recent award represents the sixth contract awarded to one of our high-quality stacked floaters since mid-2021, and speaks volumes about our demonstrated track record of project execution when reactivating rigs.”

Dibowitz added, “Following the reactivation of VALARIS DS-17 and DS-8, we will have ten floaters working across the golden triangle, including four drillships in Brazil, a market where we expect to see continued growth over the next several years.”

As a result of the contract awarded to VALARIS DS-8, which will require the rig to be reactivated from the preservation stack, Valaris updated its first-quarter 2023 and full-year 2023 guidance.

In the update the company said that first-quarter contract drilling expense is expected to increase by approximately $5 million to $385 million to $395 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to decrease by approximately $5 million to negative $5 million to breakeven. Adjusted EBITDAR, which adds back one-time reactivation expense, is expected to be $25 million to $30 million, unchanged from the guidance provided on our fourth quarter 2022 conference call.

Full-Year 2023 revenues are anticipated to be $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion, unchanged from the guidance provided on the company's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Contract drilling expense for the year is expected to increase by approximately $60 million to $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to decrease by approximately $60 million to $180 million to $220 million. Adjusted EBITDAR, which adds back one-time reactivation expense, is expected to be $280 million to $320 million, unchanged from the guidance provided on our fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Capital expenditures are expected to increase by $60 million to $320 million to $360 million.

Deepwater Drilling Industry News Activity South America Asia Shallow Water Drillships Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Paul Misje / MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Scores $400M Contract for Freshly Chartered 7th...
©PSW Technology

Deep Value Driller Contracts Scana's PSW Technology...


Trending Offshore News

©Deepsea Bollsta, previously known as West Bollsta - Credit: Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Strikes Oil Again in Namibia with Jonker-1X...
Drilling
Credit: Ministry of Natural Resources Guyana

Shell, Chevron, and Petrobras Eye Guyana Offshore Oil...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine