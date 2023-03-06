Five Firms Apply for North Sea CO2 Storage in Norway

Five companies have applied for an area in the Norwegian section of the North Sea for potential storage of CO2, The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said Monday.

According to the plan, acreage will be awarded in the first half of this year.

The Ministry said it has been contacted by commercial players who are interested in securing the award of specific acreage for CO 2 storage.

This acreage, located in the North Sea, was announced on January 11.

As of the February 22 deadline, applications were received from the following companies: Equinor, Neptune Energy, Storegga, Sval Energi, and Wintershall Dea Norge.