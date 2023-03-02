Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan's Inpex Buys Stake in UK Offshore Wind Farm from Mitsubishi

March 2, 2023

©Inpex
©Inpex

Inpex, Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company, said on Thursday it had bought a 16.7% stake in the Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland from Mitsubishi to expand further into renewable energy. 

The Moray East offshore wind farm, launched last April, has capacity of 950 megawatts from 100 turbines, with French energy company Engie ENGIE.PA and Kansai Electric Power Co 9503.T among its other shareholders. 

The sale was part of Mitsubishi's "value-added cyclical growth model", or redirection of resources to other areas if the business environment has changed, Mitsubishi said in a statement to Reuters. 

The company also said it would continue expanding its power business in Europe through Eneco, its Dutch joint venture with Chubu Electric. Inpex did not provide the value of the deal but said that the acquisition's impact on its financial results would be minimal. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

©J Hansen/AdobeStock

Greencoat Renewables Buys 22.5% in Butendiek Offshore Wind...
©Matvejs/AdobeStock

NKT to Provide Technical Support for Taiwan's First Subsea...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Suncor Energy)

Equinor Nears $1 Billion Deal to Buy Suncor's UK Oilfields
Mergers & Acquisitions
Illustration only - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Yinson Bags $5.3B Deal for its First FPSO Project in...
Offshore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Saipem to Restart Mozambique LNG Project for TotalEnergies in July

Saipem to Restart Mozambique LNG Project for TotalEnergies in July

Japan's Inpex Buys Stake in UK Offshore Wind Farm from Mitsubishi

Japan's Inpex Buys Stake in UK Offshore Wind Farm from Mitsubishi

Aker BP's Exploration Well in North Sea Proves Dry

Aker BP's Exploration Well in North Sea Proves Dry

Petro Rio Brings Online MUP5 Well at Frade Field Off Brazil

Petro Rio Brings Online MUP5 Well at Frade Field Off Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine