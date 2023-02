Singapore's Keppel Corp said on Tuesday that Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has completed a S$4.50 billion ($3.34 billion) buyout of its offshore & marine unit after receiving the necessary shareholder approvals.

($1 = 1.3484 Singapore dollars)

