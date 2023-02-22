Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

February 22, 2023

©PacWave Energy
©PacWave Energy

Nexans, a company specializing in making and installing power cables, has secured a contract for PacWave South, the United States' first grid-connected wave energy test facility.

PacWave is a joint venture between the US Department of Energy, the State of Oregon, and Oregon State University and will facilitate the research of innovative renewable technologies.

PacWave South consists of four berths that capture the energy generated by the movement of waves, and each berth will produce up to 5 MW of electricity.

RT Casey LLC has selected Nexansto to provide the four medium voltage AC (MVAC) cables that bring the energy from the berths to shore. 

The cable lengths total 80 km or roughly 20 km per cable. 

This project serves as a pilot to test an alternative form of energy generation that is renewable and minimally invasive to the environment. The project is expected to be built and energized by 2024.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Ocean News Subsea Cables Wave Energy Wave Power

Related Offshore News

©ducvien/AdobeStock

Vietnam to Further Delay Rules for Multi-billion-dollar...
Credit: Formosa 3

TotalEnergies, Corio Generation in JV to Develop Formosa 3...


Trending Offshore News

This Maxar WorldView-3 image, collected January 15, 2022, shows offshore petroleum activity in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil...
Technology
© Remus Rigo / Adobe Stock

Romania Sees Black Sea Gas as 'Game Changer' for Region
Deepwater

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

Belgium on High Alert as Russian 'Spy Ship' Detected in North Sea

Belgium on High Alert as Russian 'Spy Ship' Detected in North Sea

Noble Innovator, the Largest Vessel Ever to Visit Port of Aberdeen, Arrives for Maintenance

Noble Innovator, the Largest Vessel Ever to Visit Port of Aberdeen, Arrives for Maintenance

Guyana's Offshore Oil Potential Draws Attention from Indian Firms

Guyana's Offshore Oil Potential Draws Attention from Indian Firms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine