Brazil: Enauta's FPSO Petrojarl I Undergoing Maintenance

Brazilian oil company Enauta said Wednesday that the water-cooling system of the FPSO Petrojarl I entered preventive maintenance. The FPSO is used as an early production system at Enauta's Atlanta field.

"The maintenance interruption should last until the beginning of the next week. This type of activity is part of the operational routine of floating production units, which normally operate with an efficiency (operation rate or uptime) close to 90%," Enauta said.

According to Enauta, the FPSO Petrojarl I, in the last three months, after the repairs carried out for its recertification , has been producing with an "excellent" uptime of 98%. Throughout 2022, the FPSO's operation rate was 92%, per Enauta.

"This maintenance is included in the FPSO operation plan, not affecting production estimates," Enauta said, adding that it would keep the market informed of relevant events related to the matter.

The Petrojarl I has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.

Drilling Starts

Enauta also reminded that at the end of 2022, it began the drilling campaign for three new wells, The first one, which is in the connection phase to the FPSO Petrojarl I, should start production in April 2023, when the FPSO will have three wells connected, its maximum capacity.

"With the entry of this new well, Atlanta's potential production will be increased to more than 20,000 barrels of oil per day. Additionally, we will have operational redundancy in the pumping system, leading to a greater production stability," Enauta said.

Enauta is working to deploy a larger FPSO - the full development system - at the field, too.

The Full Development System - the Atlanta FPSO - is being converted in Dubai Drydocks World, with the work including structural upgrades, refurbishment, and enhancement of equipment. It will have a production capacity of 50,000 BOPD, 12.4 MMscfd gas, and a storage capacity of 1,800,000 bbl.

The Atlanta FPSO - to be operated under ABS Class - is expected to start operations offshore Brazil in mid-2024.